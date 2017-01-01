  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

1001 NASCAR Facts - Cars, Tracks, Milestones, Personalities

1001 NASCAR Facts - Cars, Tracks, Milestones, Personalities (9781613253106)

Hover over image to zoom

  • 1001 NASCAR Facts - Cars, Tracks, Milestones, Personalities (9781613253106)
Cartech Books
US$38.46
Stock Code SKU:
9781613253106
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.02 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: John Cloes, Softbound, 365 Pages, CT584, ISBN: 9781613253106, First Edition, 2017

For almost 70 years NASCAR has been the premier sanctioning body for organized stock car racing in the United States. Through the years the sport has grown from a southern, regional series to a global brand with races broadcast in more than 140 countries today. And over the course of those years a lot has happened. When racing starts on the beach in Florida and evolves into the modern super speedways of today, not to mention the development of automotive technology over the last 65 years, you can imagine how much there is to learn and know about the history of this wildly popular sport.

 NASCAR author, historian, and former race Spotter John Close presents each intriguing fact as a single paragraph, giving you detailed accounts as to how Hudson dominated the early 1950s or why extra bracing on the windshield was called the "Earnhardt bar." With these facts you will be correcting your friends when they say something erroneous at your next NASCAR party!

 Similar to other books in CarTech's 1001 Facts Series, this edition on NASCAR will leave no stone unturned. Covered in depth are 65+ years of the cars, tracks, milestones, and personalities that have made this sport what it is today. With this book you will be racing through the pages and absorbing information that will make you a walking encyclopedia of NASCAR knowledge.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the 1001 NASCAR Facts - Cars, Tracks, Milestones, Personalities to your wish list.