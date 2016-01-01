  Loading... Please wait...

111 Porsche Stories That You Should Know

111 Porsche Stories That You Should Know

 Product Description

Auhtor: Wilfried Müller, ISBN: 9783740800352, Hardcover,, Published in 2016, 304 pages.

  • 111 Porsche stories that will give you a greater insight into the legendary car manufacturer
  • A must for anyone with even just a passing interest in Porsche

What came first - the Porsche or the Beetle? Which Porsche racing car set every world record in the very year it was first presented in racing at Monza? And who is "Sascha"?

Immerse yourself in the unique and visionary world of Porsche: in tales of secret prototypes, fascinating photos from the Porsche archives, magic words such as "Carrera" and inside stories that have never yet been told in this way.

For more than three decades Wilfried Müller has been writing about cars, about people who make cars, and about the daredevils who drive them. Born in Cologne, he travelled around the world for many years as a motorsport reporter, later wrote numerous books, and discovered his passion for Porsche, a theme that occupies him to this day. Wilfried Müller lives in New Zealand with his wife and two children.

