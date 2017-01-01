  Loading... Please wait...

1939 - 1940 Carburetors (L.J.Henderson)

1939 - 1940 Carburetors (L.J.Henderson) (B45495B)

  1939 - 1940 Carburetors (L.J.Henderson) (B45495B)
L.J.Henderson
 Product Description

Compiled by L.J.Henderson, Softbound, 71 Pages - Published, 1941 **Very rare second hand book in excellent condition**

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SECTION  

1 .Ball & Ball Carburetors ....

2. Carter Carburetors ....

3. Ford Special Carburetors ....

4. Holley Carburetors ....

5. Solex Carburetors

6. American Stromberg Carburetors English Stromberg Carburetors ....

8. S.U. Carburetors

9. Tillotson Carburetors.... ....

10. American Zenith Carburetors ....

11. English Zenith Carburetors

12. Tuning for Economy.... Passenger Car Index .... C-ocernercial Vehicle Index

