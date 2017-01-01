1939 - 1940 Carburetors (L.J.Henderson)

Compiled by L.J.Henderson, Softbound, 71 Pages - Published, 1941 **Very rare second hand book in excellent condition**
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 .Ball & Ball Carburetors ....
2. Carter Carburetors ....
3. Ford Special Carburetors ....
4. Holley Carburetors ....
5. Solex Carburetors
6. American Stromberg Carburetors English Stromberg Carburetors ....
8. S.U. Carburetors
9. Tillotson Carburetors.... ....
10. American Zenith Carburetors ....
11. English Zenith Carburetors
12. Tuning for Economy.... Passenger Car Index .... C-ocernercial Vehicle Index
