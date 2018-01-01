1950s Motorsport In Colour (paperback 2017)

Author: Martyn Wainwright, ISBN: 9781787112490, Paperback, Published in 2017, 160 pages

A unique collection of original colour photographs of Grand Prix and sports cars, taken between 1954 and 1959 at races and hillclimbs in England & Ireland. It was unusual for sporting events in the '50s to be photographed in colour, so this archive is a real treasure, capturing the excitement and atmosphere from a golden age of British motorsport. Despite being unpublished at the time they were taken, these original photographs were unearthed 50 years later, sensitively restored, and then published for the first time in this book. Images of Goodwood, Aintree and Brands Hatch feature classic 1950s racing cars such as Triumphs, Jaguars, Mercedes and Porsches. See close ups of the action and many of the well known drivers of the time - Fangio, Taruffi, Stirling Moss, Masten Gregory, and many more. Martyn Wainwright's love of the sport, and talent for reportage photography shines through in this evocative and authentic collection. An absolute must for Revivalists and all lovers of classic motorsport. This book has been out of print for several years, but is now available again in this new paperback edition as part of Veloce's 'Classic Reprint' series.