24 Heures du Mans Le Mans 1957 DVD

Duke Marketing, DMDVD4093, PAL, 0 All Regions - Running time: 43 Minutes

We invite you to spend a Weekend at Le Mans and experience the action and atmosphere of this unique motorsport event during a classic era.

From the archives of the BP Video Library comes a short colour film capturing one of the most spectacular 24 Hour races ever, Le Mans 1957. It is packed with roaring engines and squealing tyres as the greatest names in motorsport history battle for more than 300 laps.

Weekend at Le Mans features mouth-watering footage of D-Type Jaguars, Ferraris, Maseratis, Aston Martins and more in high-speed action around the world-famous circuit. It also captures the atmosphere, build-up and offers a rare glimpse ‘behind-the-scenes’ of the 1957 race. Among the stars are such legends as Mike Hawthorn, Peter Collins, Stirling Moss, Tony Brooks, Jean Behra and, of course, Ivor Bueb and Ron Flockhart, who continued the Jag domination of Le Mans in the face of the toughest competition.

What could be better than watching action from the Le Mans 24 Hours? How about travelling the course alongside one of Britain’s greatest-ever racing drivers!

In our second film from the BP Video Library, that’s exactly what you get. A camera is strapped to the back of a D-Type and a microphone fitted to Mike Hawthorn so he can commentate his way around the circuit in 1956 – the result is rare and revealing treat. Hawthorn delivers his verdict on the track, and on the driving standards of our Gallic cousins!

Plus, this DVD includes the evocative sounds of the 1957 Le Mans courtesy of Sound Stories, from Stanley Schofield. Nevil Lloyd commentates as we hear the wonderful sounds of the highly-tuned engines, and interviews with the drivers. Just close your eyes and let yourself be transport back in time to one of the greatest Le Mans 24 Hours ever.