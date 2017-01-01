911 LoveRS - From R to R 50 Years Of Porsche RS

Author: Jurgen Lewandowski, Bart Lenaerts, ISBN: 9783667111135, Hardcover, Published in 2017, 224 pages

Porsche's sporting elite - the 911 R - more performance, less weight.



As the first comprehensive homage to the R and RS models, this is a must-have for all Porsche 911 lovers. At auctions they rack up premium prices, but the makers of the 911 R never intended to create objects of speculation for maximum profit. Their main concern was developing vehicles that would appeal to customers because of their uncompromising sportiness.



The story begins 50 years ago, when the first Porsche 911 R achieved five new long-distance world records in Monza; and goes on to the latest 911 R - a car that is aware of its history, with racing stripes, houndstooth bucket seats, manual gear change, and a free-revving naturally aspirated engine. In between the first and the latest lie 50 years, numerous models, and a legion of fans.

The first comprehensive homage to the Porsche R and RS models

From the first 911 R (1967) through the varying RS models, to the latest 911 R (2016)

Includes interviews with enthusiasts, racing drivers and customers

Presents portraits of unique collectors' items and race histories