  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

911 LoveRS - From R to R 50 Years Of Porsche RS

911 LoveRS

Hover over image to zoom

  • 911 LoveRS
Delius Klasing
US$192.50
Stock Code SKU:
9783667111135
Condition:
New
Weight:
3.10 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
3
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Jurgen Lewandowski, Bart Lenaerts, ISBN: 9783667111135, Hardcover, Published in 2017, 224 pages

Porsche's sporting elite - the 911 R - more performance, less weight. 

As the first comprehensive homage to the R and RS models, this is a must-have for all Porsche 911 lovers. At auctions they rack up premium prices, but the makers of the 911 R never intended to create objects of speculation for maximum profit. Their main concern was developing vehicles that would appeal to customers because of their uncompromising sportiness.

The story begins 50 years ago, when the first Porsche 911 R achieved five new long-distance world records in Monza; and goes on to the latest 911 R - a car that is aware of its history, with racing stripes, houndstooth bucket seats, manual gear change, and a free-revving naturally aspirated engine. In between the first and the latest lie 50 years, numerous models, and a legion of fans.

    • The first comprehensive homage to the Porsche R and RS models
    • From the first 911 R (1967) through the varying RS models, to the latest 911 R (2016)
    • Includes interviews with enthusiasts, racing drivers and customers
    • Presents portraits of unique collectors' items and race histories
  • Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Porsche 911 R in 2017

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the 911 LoveRS - From R to R 50 Years Of Porsche RS to your wish list.