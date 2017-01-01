99 Nicknamed Classic Cars

Author: Michael Kockitz, Illustrations by Helge Jepsen, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9783832769277, First Published, April 2017

Nicknames have to be earned. They are tokens of appreciation given only when people have built a special relationship to something (or someone).

From the Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Bubble Maker and the Citroën DS Goddess, all the way back to Ford s Tin Lizzy, this book presents ninety-nine classic cars and race cars, illustrated with great talent and affection by Helge Jepsen, with informative texts cleverly penned by Michael Köckritz. Just like the vehicles portrayed, this book will drive its way right into the heart of any car lover.