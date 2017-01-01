A History Of The Ford Motor Company In Australia (Paperback Edition)

Author: Geoff Easdown, Softbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780730201137, First Edition, 1987

History has recorded that the name Ford will forever be known for its association with the beginnings of the modern production line.

Ford were also responsible for the establishment of Australia's first production line at Geelong in 1925 and it was with Henry Ford's immortal Model 'T' the 'Tin Lizzy' that the story of the Ford Motor Company of Australia begins.

Against a market and population long dominated by the British car and its prestige, the 'yank' had come to stay.

After many years of successes and failures. the depression of the 20s and both World Wars, Australians were buying cars built and designed by Australians for what many in the industry consider to be the most demanding road users in the world.

Fully illustrated in colour and black and white this book is the story of one of Australia's car giants and its final success in dominating the Australian car market in the 1980s.