A Life in Car Design: Jaguar Lotus TVR

A Life in Car Design: Jaguar Lotus TVR (9781787110359)

  A Life in Car Design: Jaguar Lotus TVR
Veloce Publishing
 Product Description

Author: Oliver Winterbottom, ISBN: 9781787110359, Hardcover, Published in 2017, Pages 176

A Life in Car Design gives a unique insight into design and project work for a number of leading companies in the motor industry, including Jaguar, Lotus, TVR and General Motors. The book recounts the author's experiences from within the industry, tracing the changes in the design process over a period of nearly 50 years, and follows his career at home and around the world. It shows how the change from imperial to metric measurements and the growing use of computers revolutionised the quality and accuracy of modern vehicles. It also covers the issues and challenges of meeting project targets, and some of the issues that can deflect those efforts. It features previously untold stories, and is thoughtfully illustrated with historical engineering drawings and photographs. As well as informing automobile enthusiasts it is also hoped that this book will inspire upcoming generations to consider a career in the creative field.

