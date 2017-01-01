  Loading... Please wait...

A Twist of the Wrist II (Keith Code) DVD

A Twist of the Wrist II (Keith Code) DVD

  • A Twist of the Wrist II (Keith Code) DVD
  • A Twist of the Wrist II (Keith Code) DVD
 Product Description

ISBN/Barcode: 9780965045070

Precision Cornering Techniques for Today's High Performance Rider, from Keith Code. Step by step instruction: You can see it.... You can do it !

The essential DVD for all motorcyclists from weekend riders to racers, Twist of the Wrist II brings Keith Code's best selling book vividly to life, demonstrating precision techniques for overcoming barriers to cornering such as rider input, fundamentals on steering, visual skills, braking, body position, throttle control and more. From canyon roads to track, Keith Code's techniques are fully laid out using multiple camera angles, onboard shots and computer animation in 109 minutes of spectacular Hi-Def footage.
"The way techniques are broken down and made simple for you to understand and then try out on track makes you really understand what riding a motorcycle is all about... it has taken me to another level."

Leon Camier
British Supersport & 2009 Superbike Champion

"Keith Code has made riding a motorcyle into a science."
Bike Magazine

"Keith Code is arguably the best known and most successful on-track motorcycle instructor in the world today."
Rider Magazine

"The bike wasn't designed by opinions or good advice and riding is the same. There is a definite technology to riding that needs to be understood. Only then can a rider conquer his fears and uncertainties on cornering and at that point improvement
is virtually unlimited."
Keith Code

 

