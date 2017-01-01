  Loading... Please wait...

Acura NSX Honda's Original Supercar - Second Edition

Acura NSX Honda's Original Supercar - Second Edition (9781787111240)

  • Acura NSX Honda's Original Supercar - Second Edition (9781787111240)
Author: Brian Long, Hardbound, 224 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111240, - June 2017 reprint of 2005 classic !

Honda s superbly engineered flagship model, the NSX, is the ultimate Japanese supercar. This book charts, in great detail, the complete history of the Honda NSX from inception to the present, and also incorporates a buyer's guide.

Features over 380 colour photos, advertising literature and interviews with key Honda personnel in order to tell the real story of the NSX. An absolute must have for anyone who owns, plans to own, or just plain admires the thinking person's supercar, the NSX.

