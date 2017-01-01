Advanced Race Car Suspension Development (Steve Smith)

Author: Steve Smith, Softbound, 171 Pages, ISBN: 9780936834054, Revised Edition, 1995 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Table of Contents

Chapter Page

Taking Measurement and Making Calculations ...1

Instant Center Location 3

Camber 7

Caster 16

Toe-Out 26

Bump Steer 32

Tire Slip Angle 45

The Front Beam Axle 47

Rack and Pinion Steering System 49

The Drag Strut 51

Lateral Control Linkages 53

Anti-Squat and Anti-Dive 39

Unsprung Weight 63

Wheel Rate 65

Shcok Absorbers 71

The Anti-Roll Bar 75

Spring Frequencies 83

Dynamic Chassis Calculations 87

Weight Distribution 95

Weight Distribution Vs Roll Couple 99

Acceleration and Deceleration Weight Transfcr..105

Calculating Spring Rates 111

Banking Angle Corrections For Spring Rates 115

Structural Stiffness 121

Measuring Lateral Acceleration 139

Appendix One: Math Fundamentals 144

Appendix Two: Trig Tables 156

Appendix Three: Glossazy of Terms 160

Powers and Roots Table 164

Dynamic Chassis Calculation Sheets 169