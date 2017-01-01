Advanced Race Car Suspension Development (Steve Smith)

Author: Steve Smith, Softbound, 171 Pages, ISBN: 9780936834054, Revised Edition, 1995 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**
Table of Contents
Chapter Page
Taking Measurement and Making Calculations ...1
Instant Center Location 3
Camber 7
Caster 16
Toe-Out 26
Bump Steer 32
Tire Slip Angle 45
The Front Beam Axle 47
Rack and Pinion Steering System 49
The Drag Strut 51
Lateral Control Linkages 53
Anti-Squat and Anti-Dive 39
Unsprung Weight 63
Wheel Rate 65
Shcok Absorbers 71
The Anti-Roll Bar 75
Spring Frequencies 83
Dynamic Chassis Calculations 87
Weight Distribution 95
Weight Distribution Vs Roll Couple 99
Acceleration and Deceleration Weight Transfcr..105
Calculating Spring Rates 111
Banking Angle Corrections For Spring Rates 115
Structural Stiffness 121
Measuring Lateral Acceleration 139
Appendix One: Math Fundamentals 144
Appendix Two: Trig Tables 156
Appendix Three: Glossazy of Terms 160
Powers and Roots Table 164
Dynamic Chassis Calculation Sheets 169
All prices are in USD.