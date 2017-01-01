  Loading... Please wait...

Advanced Road Bike Maintenance The Practical Handbook

Advanced Road Bike Maintenance The Practical Handbook

Haynes
Author: Dirk Zedler, Thomas Musch, ISBN: 9780857333889

The road bike is what cycling is a!! about. It is the best way to turn muscle power into speed - and is stylish into the bargain. There is no more efficien or elegant means of transport! A properly maintained and set-up bike is light, fast, agile and reliable, and will provide many miles of ridino pleasure.
This comprehensive practical handbook explains how to set up your hike perfectly for maximum efficiency and comfort, and explores in detail the wide range of components fitted to modern road bikes. The function of each part is explained, and extensively illustrated step-by-step procedures provide advice on the correct set-up, adjustment, maintenance and renewal of every component on the bike, including:
• Frame, saddle and seat post
• Stem and handlebars
• Gearshift mechanism, chain, cables
• Brakes
• Headset
• Wheels, including wheel building,
hubs, spokes, rims and tyres
• Bottom br-icket, cranks and pedals
• Maintenance and care of carbon components
• Groupsets from Shimano (including D2), SRAM and Campagnolo
Special *Axes of Conpagrob rear &minas
This is an essential companion for all road-bike enthusiasts wishing to learn more about their bike, keep it in tip-top condition and maximise their riding enjoyment.

