Alfa Romeo From 1910 to the Present (2017 Edition)

Author: Maurizio Tabucchi, Hardbound, 346 Pages, ISBN: 9788879116725 - March 2017 Updated Reprint

Over 100 years ago, a marque that stood out immediately in a young automobile panorama was founded on the outskirts of Milan - Alfa Romeo. A name that became synonymous with cars, so important has its presence been both industrially and in motor sport.

In this long period of time, the celebrated Italian manufacturer has brought cars to life that have become part of history, like the 1900, Giulietta, Giulia and Alfetta.

At the same time, Alfa Romeo has been an outstanding motor sport competitor, winning all of the most significant races and titles, among them the Mille Miglia, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Tourist Trophy and the Formula 1 World Championship.

This book, which first appeared in 2010 when Alfa Romeo celebrated its first century, was written by the late Maurizio Tabucchi, an expert on the history of the marque, who died a few years ago.

Today, his work has been updated to include all the latest models - the Giulietta, Mito and Giulia, chronologically the latest to have been launched with the name it shares with one of the great Alfa Romeo classics.