Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe GT & GTA - Updated & Enlarged Second Edition

Author: John Tipler, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9781903706473, This Edition Published in 2003

Styled in the house of Bertone by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the 105-series Giulia (a grown-up Giulietta) GT Coupe was strikingly modern when unveiled in 1963 and is still good-looking four decades later.

The Giulia Coupe was so popular that it remained in production until 1977 by which time over 200,000 examples had been produced, all with Alfa's wonderful twin-cam engine in 1300, 1600, 1750 and 2000 guises.

Although the Coupe shared its floorpan and running gear with several Zagato coupes and the Montreal, undoubtedly the most famous derivative of all was the fabulous GTA - an out-and-out racer version of the Coupe built in homologation numbers.

Here, stretching across action-packed decades is the rich story of Alfa Romeo's Giulia GT Coupe from drawing board, to the showrooms, roads and race tracks of the world. Here, too, is the GTA story, race descriptions and advice from experts on buying, restoring and caring for Alfa's timeless Coupe.

New to this updated and revised second edition of the major work on the Giulia Coupe is a complete chapter on the model's involvement in the classic racing scene.