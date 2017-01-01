Alfa Romeo - Great Marques

Author: David Owen, Hardbound, 90 Pages, ISBN: 9780861785780, First Edition, 1985 **RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

Yet another title in this successful series which is a magnificent tribute to Alfa Romeo s 75 years of car production.

It begins in 1910. when a group of industrialists took over the Darracq factory in Portello. and takes the story right up to Alfa Romeo's present day status as one of the world's leading car manufacturers.

Fully illustrated, it describes many aspects of this famous Italian company: the magnificent saloon. sports. GT and racing cars: the people who designed and built

them; and the legendary racing successes.

All the company's most famous cars are featured including the early ALFAS, the 1920s Super Sports, the superb 6Cs and 8Cs from the 1930s, the pioneering post-war Giulietta, the 1960s Giulia - much sought after by enthusiasts everywhere - the Alfettas, and finally the most recent cars: the Alfasud, the GTV6, the 33, and the brand new 90.

Like the previous titles in the series, David Owen's book contains, for the most part, specially commissioned full colour photographs taken by one of the world's best car photographers. Besides the dramatic car portraits, there are photographs of interiors. dashboards and engines; and many of the most important cars are accompanied by detailed specifications, including engine, chassis, performance data and number built.

Of course, Alfa Romeo has had an illustrious racing history and this is not neglected: for example, there is coverage of Alfa's greatest years in the 1920s and 1930s, especially the famous P2 which won the first World Championship in 1925. This is followed by the sports car racing successes after the war including Alfa's victory in the World Championship of Makes in 1975, and today's Formula 1 programme.

The Great Marques series has been welcomed by motoring enthusiasts everywhere. Each book offers an authoritative yet entertaining profile of one of the world's most important car companies. The many thousands of devoted followers of Alfa Romeo will treasure this latest history of their favourite make.