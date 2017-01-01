Amateur Aerodynamics Sourcebook...for everyone interested in road car aerodynamics

Author: Julian Edgar, Softbound, 118 Pages, ISBN: 9781482735253, First Edition, 2013**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

At last – a book for those who like to modify the aerodynamics of their road cars! In this book author Julian Edgar explores a host of practical and low-cost techniques that you can do yourself without spending a lot of money or needing special facilities. Section 1 introduces aerodynamic drag and lift. The language is simple and straightforward – but still includes concepts such as drag co-efficients, lift co-efficients and the different types of drag that affect road cars. Section 2 is devoted to aerodynamic testing – directly measuring aerodynamic pressures, and seeing airflow patterns by the use of on-road wool-tuft testing. Section 3, the largest part in the book, covers aerodynamic modification. Fitting vortex generators, testing different undertrays, reducing drag, using turning vanes in intercooler ducting – all are covered in detail. In addition, techniques are described for reducing wind noise, building an effective engine intake that breathes high-pressure cold air, siting bonnet vents in the correct location, and testing airflow through intercoolers. With nearly 300 full-colour photos and diagrams, this book is practical and down to earth – and uses techniques able to be carried out on the road.