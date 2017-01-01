American Semi Trucks (Enthusiast Color Series)

Author: Stan Holtzman, Softbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9780760300381, First Edition, 1995 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

A full-color gallery of Class 8 semi trucks: straight trucks, trucks and trailers, tractor trailers, and doubles.

** Freightliner, Kenworth, Mack and Peterbilt

** Autocar, Brockway, Diamond T and Marmon

** American Coleman, Sterling, Western Star and more

** Development of the Class 8 rig from the 1920s through today

** Make, model and style histories