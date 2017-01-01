  Loading... Please wait...

American Station Wagons The Golden Era 1950-1975 Those Were The Days...

American Station Wagons The Golden Era 1950-1975 Those Were The Days... (9781845842680)

  American Station Wagons The Golden Era 1950-1975 Those Were The Days... (9781845842680)
  • American Station Wagons The Golden Era 1950-1975 Those Were The Days... (9781845842680)
 Product Description

Author: Norm Mort, Softbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9781845842680 - First Published, 2010

"American Station Wagons - The Golden Era 1950-1975" examines an important quarter century of this versatile vehicle, a time when it evolved into a practical, yet sometimes luxurious family transporter or business vehicle.

This volume covers the histories of the major, minor and obscure station wagon manufacturers and models.

While makes such as Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge and Plymouth dominated the US market, important roles were played by Oldsmobile, Buick, Mercury, and Chrysler in making the car more than mere basic transportation or a reliable workhorse.

At the same time, makes such as Studebaker, Kaiser, Nash and AMC, etc. competed for a slice of this burgeoning postwar market, and were responsible for novel innovations in design.

Contemporary brochures, period literature, factory photos and over fifty new, unpublished colour photos of restored examples help convey the importance of these historic vehicles. Also featured are images of rarer Canadian versions from American manufacturers.

