American V-Twin Engine - Hop-Up & Repair

Authors: Tim Remus & Chris Maida, Softbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9781929133048, First Edition, 2001

With the introduction of the new Harley-Davidson Twin-Cam, enthusiasts need a hop-up and repair guide that addresses both the new powerplant and its predecessor, the Evolution engine.

Divided into two sections, this new manual describes and illustrates options for improving the performance and reliability of both.

Each section begins with a brief history of the engine followed by descriptions and instructions for the most popular aftermarket pistons, cylinders, camshafts, and drive chains, as well as advice for overcoming common obstacles. Specific topics addressed include aftermarket Evolution engines and installing a Twin-Cam in an Evo frame.

