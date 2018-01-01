Anatomy of Speed - Inside the World's Great Race Cars

Author: Terry Jackson, ISBN: 9781850767114, Hardcover, Published in 1996, 128 pages, 2nd hand book in very good condition, small tear on the cover.

A bolt by bolt rundown of the cars that compete in Formula One, Indycar and NASCAR races.

Information included on how cars are prepared for and function in races.

Illustrated throughout with photographs, cutaway illustrations and explanatory diagrams.

Plus an illustrated glossary and facts and figures on champions, teams and drivers for all three auto races.