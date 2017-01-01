Anatomy of The Classic Mini: The Definitive Guide

Author: Mark Huthert, ISBN: 9781845842239, Paperback, Published in 2017, 224 pages
The definitive guide to original components and parts interchangeability
This book’s title sums up its purpose. Anatomy of the Classic Mini is the result of years of research, and documents the many variations of the same components, explaining which model and date each is for. An essential reference book for all restorers of classic Minis!
Synopsis
The Mini’s long production life saw many model changes, and literally thousands of component changes, making choosing and assessing the correct part for a classic Mini very difficult. This book is the result of years of research, and comprises almost 2000 photos showing these component variations, with captions explaining which Mini model and date each was originally designed for. With no German parts listed, this book is an essential volume for all restorers of classic Minis looking for true authenticity, and an invaluable reference source.
Additional Information
If you wish to keep your Classic Mini going, this book will enable you to look and assess other A-series parts from other cars.
No book like this have been published before for the Classic Mini.
Includes detailed photos of rare parts.
Chapters:
Introduction 6
Chapter 1 Bodywork 7
Chapter 2 Braking 33
Chapter 3 Breathing 37
Chapter 4 Brightwork 41
Chapter 5 Camshafts, cam followers, etc 54
Chapter 6 Cooling system 60
Chapter 7 Crankshafts & connecting rods 70
Chapter 8 Cylinder heads & rocker gear 79
Chapter 9 Crankshaft pulleys & dampers 87
Chapter 10 Distributors & drives 89
Chapter 11 Engine block & upper stabiliser bars 92
Chapter 12 Exhaust & inlet manifolds 108
Chapter 13 Hydraulics & pedal box assemblies 115
Chapter 14 Fuel system 121
Chapter 15 Gauges & mounting pods 128
Chapter 16 Glass & lighting 131
Chapter 17 Oil system 136
Chapter 18 Steering 143
Chapter 19 Subframes & suspension 148
Chapter 20 Transmission & lower stabiliser bars 156
Chapter 21 Wheels 180
Chapter 22 Handbuilt 621 AOK & 1959 Mini 763 HKO 184
Useful contacts & museums 187
Index 190
All prices are in USD.