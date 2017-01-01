  Loading... Please wait...

Anatomy of The Classic Mini: The Definitive Guide

Anatomy of The Classic Mini: The Definitive Guide

Veloce Publishing
 Product Description

Author: Mark Huthert, ISBN: 9781845842239, Paperback, Published in 2017, 224 pages

The definitive guide to original components and parts interchangeability

This book’s title sums up its purpose. Anatomy of the Classic Mini is the result of years of research, and documents the many variations of the same components, explaining which model and date each is for. An essential reference book for all restorers of classic Minis!

Synopsis

The Mini’s long production life saw many model changes, and literally thousands of component changes, making choosing and assessing the correct part for a classic Mini very difficult. This book is the result of years of research, and comprises almost 2000 photos showing these component variations, with captions explaining which Mini model and date each was originally designed for. With no German parts listed, this book is an essential volume for all restorers of classic Minis looking for true authenticity, and an invaluable reference source.

Additional Information

If you wish to keep your Classic Mini going, this book will enable you to look and assess other A-series parts from other cars.

No book like this have been published before for the Classic Mini.

Includes detailed photos of rare parts.

Chapters: 

Introduction 6

Chapter 1 Bodywork 7

Chapter 2 Braking 33

Chapter 3 Breathing 37

Chapter 4 Brightwork 41

Chapter 5 Camshafts, cam followers, etc 54

Chapter 6 Cooling system 60

Chapter 7 Crankshafts & connecting rods 70

Chapter 8 Cylinder heads & rocker gear 79

Chapter 9 Crankshaft pulleys & dampers 87

Chapter 10 Distributors & drives 89

Chapter 11 Engine block & upper stabiliser bars 92

Chapter 12 Exhaust & inlet manifolds 108

Chapter 13 Hydraulics & pedal box assemblies 115

Chapter 14 Fuel system 121

Chapter 15 Gauges & mounting pods 128

Chapter 16 Glass & lighting 131

Chapter 17 Oil system 136

Chapter 18 Steering 143

Chapter 19 Subframes & suspension 148

Chapter 20 Transmission & lower stabiliser bars 156

Chapter 21 Wheels 180

Chapter 22 Handbuilt 621 AOK & 1959 Mini 763 HKO 184


Useful contacts & museums 187

Index 190

