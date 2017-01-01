Anatomy of The Classic Mini: The Definitive Guide

Author: Mark Huthert, ISBN: 9781845842239, Paperback, Published in 2017, 224 pages

The definitive guide to original components and parts interchangeability

This book’s title sums up its purpose. Anatomy of the Classic Mini is the result of years of research, and documents the many variations of the same components, explaining which model and date each is for. An essential reference book for all restorers of classic Minis!

The Mini’s long production life saw many model changes, and literally thousands of component changes, making choosing and assessing the correct part for a classic Mini very difficult. This book is the result of years of research, and comprises almost 2000 photos showing these component variations, with captions explaining which Mini model and date each was originally designed for. With no German parts listed, this book is an essential volume for all restorers of classic Minis looking for true authenticity, and an invaluable reference source.

If you wish to keep your Classic Mini going, this book will enable you to look and assess other A-series parts from other cars.



No book like this have been published before for the Classic Mini.



Includes detailed photos of rare parts.

Introduction 6



Chapter 1 Bodywork 7



Chapter 2 Braking 33



Chapter 3 Breathing 37



Chapter 4 Brightwork 41



Chapter 5 Camshafts, cam followers, etc 54



Chapter 6 Cooling system 60



Chapter 7 Crankshafts & connecting rods 70



Chapter 8 Cylinder heads & rocker gear 79



Chapter 9 Crankshaft pulleys & dampers 87



Chapter 10 Distributors & drives 89



Chapter 11 Engine block & upper stabiliser bars 92



Chapter 12 Exhaust & inlet manifolds 108



Chapter 13 Hydraulics & pedal box assemblies 115



Chapter 14 Fuel system 121



Chapter 15 Gauges & mounting pods 128



Chapter 16 Glass & lighting 131



Chapter 17 Oil system 136



Chapter 18 Steering 143



Chapter 19 Subframes & suspension 148



Chapter 20 Transmission & lower stabiliser bars 156



Chapter 21 Wheels 180



Chapter 22 Handbuilt 621 AOK & 1959 Mini 763 HKO 184





Useful contacts & museums 187



Index 190