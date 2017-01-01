  Loading... Please wait...

...and then came Ford (Charles Merz) First Edition

...and then came Ford (Charles Merz) First Edition (B0006AKM1G)

Doubleday
 Product Description

Author: Charles Merz, Hardbound, 321 Pages, ASIN: B0006AKM1G - First Edition, 1929 **BOOK IN REMARKABLY GOOD CONDITION DESPITE REPAIRED JACKET COVER**

HENRY FORD is above all a symbol of America its wealth and its indomitable will to go somewhere.

Charles Merz has told the story of the country's last sixty years in his biography of the gaunt manufacturer of the Tin Lizzie who has immeasurably broadened the orbit of this nation's travel, defied its precedents, challenged its history, collected its antiques, enriched its folk lore and remade it legends.

Ford's adventure is the great American adventure.

