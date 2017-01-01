Ariel 1933 to 1951 All Single, Twin & Four Cylinder Models Illustrated Workshop Manual ( Veloce Press 2007 Reprint)

Author: C.W. Waller, Softbound, 200 Pages, ISBN: 9781588500717, 2007 VelocePress reprint of Floyd Clymer 3rd Edition

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Originally published under the title Ariel Motorcycles: A Practical Guide Covering All Models from 1933 by C.W. Waller, this is a faithful reproduction of the Floyd Clymer publication of the third edition (1952).

Includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and comprehensive detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of all major and minor mechanical and electrical components, for all models of Ariel motorcycles from 1933 through 1951, making it an invaluable resource for collectors and restorers of these classic motorcycles.

There are separate sections that deal with the repair and overhaul procedures for the engine, transmission, wheels and brakes, front forks, frame and carburetor, plus a detailed electrical service section.

Applicable To The Following Models: Four cylinder: 4/F/600cc OHC, 4/F/600cc OHV, 4/0/1,000cc OHV (Cast Iron & Light Alloy). Twin cylinder: 500cc OHV models KG & KR. Single cylinder: 600cc SV model VB. 500cc OHV models VG 84. VH. 350cc OHV models NH & NG. 250cc OHV models OH, OG, LG & LH.

Much of the data is also applicable to earlier and later models that utilize these same engines.

Out-of-print and unavailable for many years, this book is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are pleased to be able to offer this reproduction as a service to all Ariel enthusiasts worldwide.