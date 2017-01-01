  Loading... Please wait...

Armour On Wheels to 1942 - Olyslager Auto Library

Armour On Wheels to 1942 - Olyslager Auto Library (9780723218487)

  • Armour On Wheels to 1942 - Olyslager Auto Library (9780723218487)
Frederick Warne & Co Ltd
US$38.50
9780723218487
Used
0.55 KGS
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
Compiled by The Olyslager Organsation, Edited by Bart H. Vanderveen, Hardbound, 64 Pages, ISBN: 9780723218487, First Edition, 1976 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Wheeled combat vehicles have always played an important role in warfare and were by no means done away with when that fearsome land battle ship—the tank—appeared in the First World War.
Hundreds of types of armoured vehicles were made and used from the turn of this century, including scout cars, reconnaissance cars, personnel carriers, observation posts and command vehicles. This volume tells their story, in pictures with detailed captions.
Some 200 vehicles from more than 15 countries are illustrated, covering the period from the earliest days up to and including the 1939-41 Blitzkrieg.

