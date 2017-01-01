  Loading... Please wait...

Aston Martin (Autocar)

Aston Martin (Autocar) (9780600350231)

  Aston Martin (Autocar) (9780600350231)
Hamlyn
US$38.50
9780600350231
Used
1.30 KGS
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Calculated at checkout
Options available
Compiled by Peter Garnier F.R.S.A. from the archives of Autocar, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780600350231, First published in 1982 **RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

This is the story of Aston Martin, covering more than sixty years of development and the many vicissitudes through which this famous marque has passed.

The material is drawn from the archives of the leading motoring journal, Autocar, and most of it appears exactly as it was published in issues from 1921 onwards.

It includes contemporary descriptions and technical articles, full road tests and driving impressions of many cars, ranging from stark sports models to sophisticated luxury cars. Aston Martin competition activities are also covered.

Hundreds of black and white photographs are supplemented by colour pictures of outstanding cars, and by cutaway and technical detail drawings, making this a unique record for enthusiasts and motoring historians as well as a tribute to one of the great British sporting marques.

