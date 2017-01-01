Aston Martin Project 212 - 214 - 215 New edition (French/English Text)

Author: Michel Bollee, Hardbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9782360591053, Reprinted, 2017 - French/English Text

With the World Championship for Makes reserved for cars in the Grand Touring category and the insistence of their French importer, Aston Martin’s return to racing in 1962 was self evident.

The mission entrusted to the marvellous Project 212-214-215 cars was to try and follow in the footsteps of the DBR1, victorious in the 1959 Le Mans 24 Hours.



While the Project Aston Martins did not achieve their ultimate goal, their claim to fame was to have beaten the Ferrari 250 GTOs on home turf at Monza.