Audi TT Roadster - Press Info Kit 2002

Press information Audi

2 September 2002

Audi launches Tr with six-speed tiptronic transmission

Audi Australia will add two new variants to its popular TT model range with the introduction of a 6-speed automatic transmission for front-wheel-drive versions of the thoroughbred Audi sports car.

Available in Europe in November, both the 132 kW TT Coupe and TT Roadster will have the option of the new tiptronic transmission. The two new model variants will be launched in Australia in early 2003. Pricing is yet to be confirmed for Australian-specification cars.

Thanks to its six speeds, this particularly compact and lightweight engine and transmission unit is notable for its high overall gear ratio, while at the same time being able to transmit high levels of torque.

This leads to a combination of dynamic performance and a high level of comfort, producing an impressive driving experience. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 8.4 seconds, and top speed is 226 km/h. Fuel

consumption (overall, according to 1999/100 EG) is 9.1 litres for every 100 kilometres.

As is usual in an Audi you can also change gear manually, using the tiptronic paddles, for a more sporty drive. This is even possible without taking your hands from the wheel, thanks to the gear change function integrated as standard into the leather sports steering wheel.

The DSP dynamic gear change program constantly analyses driving style and continuously adjusts the gear change timing to suit. In addition, the sports program fitted as standard, which is selected by moving the gear lever to the "S" position, offers even more dynamic driving by delaying the gear changes.

With its newly developed 6-speed automatic gearbox, the Audi TT, which has already won many awards, can now satisfy the high demands of drivers with sporting ambitions who do not want to forgo the convenience of automatic transmission.