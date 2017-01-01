Aussie Cars - A Pedr Davis Production

Text by Tony Davis, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780947079017, First Edition, 1987

Australia's car industry is one of the world's most fertile and innovative.

Until 1948, no car had been profitably manufactured in Australia, but there had been over 90 local car-building projects, including some ambitious attempts at mass-production.

The success of the 1948 Holden led to even more activity and, in its wake, around 130 makes and models have been designed and built.

Aussie Cars gives a year-by-year, model-by-model account of local cars from the makeshift vehicles of the late 19th century to the high-tech designs of the present day.

With an emphasis on production models, Aussie Cars chronicles not only the exclusive and obscure, but gives a full rundown on every Australian Holden, Falcon and Valiant range.

Complemented by a large selection of photos (some published for the first time), it is by far the most comprehensive book of its type ever published.