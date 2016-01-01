Authors: Gary Anderson and Roger Moment, Softbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780760306734, First Published, 2000 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNUSED CONDITION**

Tn the early 1950s, Jaguar and MG were shipping their Isports cars to the United States as fast as they could be produced. Jaguars were at the top of the price range, and MGs at the bottom.

Donald Healey saw an opening in the middle of the market; an opening that he filled with the Austin-Healey 100.

The Austin-Healey 100 evolved into the 100-6 when the four-cylinder was replaced by an inline six. When that engine grew to 3,000 cc, the car was renamed the 3000. Eventually the traditional roadster body style gave way to a convertible. But through it all, the Big Healeys retained their charm, style, and British sporting character.

Austin-Healey 100/100-6/3000 Restoration Guide illustrates correct restorations of all three series of cars with nearly 350 photographs. Charts and tables cover production figures, paint schemes, and wiring codes, and provide thoroughly detailed information on mid-year production changes.

Of special interest is a detailed appendix on British fasteners and deciphering the fastener codes in the Austin-Healey service manuals.

In short, this guide shows you exactly what you need to correctly restore your Austin-Healey, down to the last nut and bolt.

Authors Gary Anderson and Roger Moment are recognized experts on Austin-Healeys, and helped develop the judging standards for the Austin-Healey Concours Registry.