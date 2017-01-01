  Loading... Please wait...

Austin Healey 100/6 & 3000 All models 1956 to 1968 Owners Workshop Manual

Haynes
 Product Description

Haynes Manuals, Softbound, HA049, ISBN: 9780857336415

Models covered : 

Austin Healey 100/6 Mk I & II, 2 and 2/4 seater

Austin Healy 3000 Mk I, II and III. 2 and 2/4 seater

ONLY HAYNES COMPLETELY STRIP AND REBUILD THE CAR FOR EACH MANUAL Saving you money from start to finish

Whether you just want to change your oil, replace your plugs, carry out a top end overhaul or rebuild your gearbox, the Haynes manual will show you how and can help save substantial amounts
on servicing and repair bills.

Helping you make things go a little further A Haynes manual can help you stretch your motoring budget that little bit further in other ways too. Regular maintenance and servicing will mean your
car is safer to drive whilst giving you more of those precious mpg.

What's more, a car that is well looked after will hold its price better and last a lot longer.

