Austin-Healey 1953 - 72: Schiffer Automotive Series

A Documentation by Walter Zeichner, Hardbound, 95 Pages, ISBN: 9780887402128, First Edition, 1989

The Englishman Donald Healey really did not have automobiles in mind when, at the age of sixteen, he volunteered for the Royal Flying Corps at the beginning of World War I to defend his country from the air. Only later, when his own country's anti-aircraft guns had shot him down, did his attitude toward flying change a bit, and Donald turned to earthbound vehicles. Shortly after the war he opened a garage in Perranporth, with financial help from his father, and soon began to get deeply interested in auto racing. With various vehicles that he modified for racing singlehandedly at his garage, he began to gain success and attract attention; in 1931, driving an Invicta, he even won the Monte Carlo Rally. In 1934 he began to work for Triumph as a test engineer, still driving in numerous races and rallies, winning almost half of them and rarely having to drop out early....