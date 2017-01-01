Austin Racing History (1968 Paperback Reprint)

Author: Roland C Harrison - VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**
Originally Published by Motor Racing Publications in 1949. This is a 1968 REPRINT edition
56 pages + black and white photographs
21cm x 27cm
This book is arranged chronologically and has sections on:-
Early Years 1906 - 1912
First of the Sevens 1921 - 1923
Setting the Pace 1923 to 1924
First Supercharged Sevens 1925 to 1926
Boyd Carpenter and others 1927 to 1928
Ulster Seven 1929 to 1930
Coveted 100mph 1931
Jamieson takes a Hand 1932 - 1935
Development of the OHC 1935
Teething troubles 1936
Finest 750cc Racer in the World 1937 to 1939
Abbreviated Technical Specifications
