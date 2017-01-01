  Loading... Please wait...

Austin Racing History (1968 Paperback Reprint)

Austin Racing History (1968 Paperback Reprint)

  Austin Racing History (1968 Paperback Reprint)
An Enthusiast Publivation
 Product Description

Author: Roland C Harrison - VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Originally Published by Motor Racing Publications in 1949. This is a 1968 REPRINT edition

56 pages + black and white photographs

21cm x 27cm

This book is arranged chronologically and has sections on:-

Early Years 1906 - 1912
First of the Sevens 1921 - 1923
Setting the Pace 1923 to 1924
First Supercharged Sevens 1925 to 1926
Boyd Carpenter and others 1927 to 1928
Ulster Seven 1929 to 1930
Coveted 100mph 1931
Jamieson takes a Hand 1932 - 1935
Development of the OHC 1935
Teething troubles 1936
Finest 750cc Racer in the World 1937 to 1939
Abbreviated Technical Specifications

