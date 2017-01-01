Australian Motor Racing Year Number 24 1994/95

Chevron Publishing Group, Hardbound, 288 Pages, ISBN: 01584138 - First Published 1994, **BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

This edition of Motor Racing Year was held back from the "new" schedules we had constructed for ourselves, and our readers (that of making the book available to avid enthusiasts and gift-buying relatives before Christmas in the same year as the events it covers) in deference to the new Pan Pacific 2-litre series. This edition, therefore, published at the end of February, 1995.

Motor Racing Year was originally published as a motor sport keepsake, an informatively-written book which encapsuled the year's major events in colour - and which would last a lifetime. It continues that tradition after 24 years.

Many people contribute to the words and pictures of this book from both Australia and overseas. And, like its companion annual publication The Great Race, it takes more than just great words and pictures to make, a great book. It also takes feeling.

And feeling is certainly what the supporting businesses have for our books. Time and again our company's reputation has been saved by our interested and enthusiastic staff in editorial, design and production areas, and in the filming and printing companies who simply have pride in their work and who want to do the best job possible.

We at Chevron this year are proud that we can produce our books in Australia. And our own people and those at Griffin Press in South Australia should take a bow as we truly applaud their efforts to meet short and often complicated deadlines each year.

We're looking forward to doing it all again for you, with them, next year and thereafter.