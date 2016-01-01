Autocourse 2012 - 2013 (No. 62) Grand Prix Annual

In a season of shifting fortunes, Sebastian Vettel scored enough points with a sixth place in the final race to hold off Fernando Alonso and become the youngest F1 champion to win three titles in a row. Jenson Button won the race with Alonso second after Massa pulled over and let him by.

This sumptuous book has detailed race-by-race reports, vibrant features, comprehensive statistics, technical illustrations and the best photography in the sport, Since 1951 it has, quite simply, been the must-have publication for all serious Formula 1 fans and this year once again it will undoubtedly be the definitive record of an enthralling Formula One Grand Prix season.