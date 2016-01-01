  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Autocourse 2012 - 2013 (No. 62) Grand Prix Annual

Autocourse 2012 - 2013 (No. 62) Grand Prix Annual

Hover over image to zoom

  • Autocourse 2012 - 2013 (No. 62) Grand Prix Annual
Icon Publishing
US$107.76
Stock Code SKU:
9781905334773
Weight:
2.80 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

In a season of shifting fortunes, Sebastian Vettel scored enough points with a sixth place in the final race to hold off Fernando Alonso and become the youngest F1 champion to win three titles in a row. Jenson Button won the race with Alonso second after Massa pulled over and let him by.

This sumptuous book has detailed race-by-race reports, vibrant features, comprehensive statistics, technical illustrations and the best photography in the sport, Since 1951 it has, quite simply, been the must-have publication for all serious Formula 1 fans and this year once again it will undoubtedly be the definitive record of an enthralling Formula One Grand Prix season.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2016 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Autocourse 2012 - 2013 (No. 62) Grand Prix Annual to your wish list.