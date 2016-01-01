Automobile Year 2012 - 2013 (No. 60)

60th Edition of the leading motoring annual from innovative publisher ETAI. As in previous editions, Automobile Year 60 will be divided into three main subject areas: Industry, Motorsport and Culture. Each of these three areas includes exhaustive coverage of the events that punctuated the year, together with an overall assessment of their collective significance.

The Industry section is divided into 3 chapters: Economics, Production and Design.

The Motorsport section includes chapters on Formula 1, Endurance, Rallying, Touring Cars and American Racing Events. Each chapter includes an analysis of the main contenders, a report of each race with results, and a review of the season.

The Culture section is divided into two chapters: Art (mutual influences between cars and other art forms) and Heritage (collector's market, historic races, concours d'elegance, etc.)

Book Details:

ISBN 13: 9782726896792

Author: ETAI

Published: 2012

Hard Bound, colour illustrations