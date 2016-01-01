  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Automobile Year 2012 - 2013 (No. 60)

Automobile Year 2012 - 2013 (No. 60)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Automobile Year 2012 - 2013 (No. 60)
US$192.50
Stock Code SKU:
9782726896792
Weight:
2.20 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

60th Edition of the leading motoring annual from innovative publisher ETAI. As in previous editions, Automobile Year 60 will be divided into three main subject areas: Industry, Motorsport and Culture. Each of these three areas includes exhaustive coverage of the events that punctuated the year, together with an overall assessment of their collective significance.

The Industry section is divided into 3 chapters: Economics, Production and Design.

The Motorsport section includes chapters on Formula 1, Endurance, Rallying, Touring Cars and American Racing Events. Each chapter includes an analysis of the main contenders, a report of each race with results, and a review of the season.

The Culture section is divided into two chapters: Art (mutual influences between cars and other art forms) and Heritage (collector's market, historic races, concours d'elegance, etc.)

Book Details:

ISBN 13: 9782726896792
Author:  ETAI
Published: 2012
Hard Bound, colour illustrations

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2016 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Automobile Year 2012 - 2013 (No. 60) to your wish list.