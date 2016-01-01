Automobile Year 2013 - 2014 (No. 61)

Automobile Year 2013 - 2014 Number 61, ISBN: 9782726897300, 325 pages

The 61st Automobile Yearbook has remained faithful to the formula created in 1953. Thus it continues to provide as full a coverage as possible of the events that have marked the world of the motor car over the past twelve months in three areas of interest: industry, sport and culture. The first part gives an economic summing up of the major markets and analyses the world situation, which is still as strained as ever. All the year's newcomers are described: those that went on sale as well as the concept cars.

The second part deals with motor sport in all its various branches on the international scene: Formula 1, endurance, rallying and touring cars on the circuits. It includes Sebastian Vettel's fourth title, Audi's domination, Sebastien Ogier's ascension and the arrival of Honda in touring car racing. There are also reports on several national championships, some of whose specificities are quite remarkable, especially in the United States.

The third part highlights the cultural dimension of the motor car when it crosses the world of art and applied arts. This chapter also evokes the world of the collector through historic races, Concours d'Elegance and auctions. The increasing enthusiasm for historic vehicles is becoming more and more obvious as explained.

The Automobile Yearbook, which calls upon the best specialists with contributors from India, Russia, Great Britain and elsewhere, defends its coverage, which is as international as possible. It is available in French and English, the two editions being published simultaneously.