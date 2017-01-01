Automobile Year 2017 - 2018 (No. 65) French Edition

|coming soon
L'Annee Automobile 2017-2018 (Automobile Year ), ISBN: 9791028302283, Author: Serge Bellu, Hardcover 288 pages
A retrospective of the year, decrypted, analyzed (magazine topics) and illustrated on all the highlights of the automotive sector in 3 major themes: Industry, Sport and Culture. Collaboration of big feathers of the automobile press (The Team, The automobile Figaro, The World, Autosport ...). The undisputed reference for automotive enthusiasts and professionals alike.
