Automotive Atrocities: The Cars We Love To Hate

Automotive Atrocities: The Cars We Love To Hate (9780760317877)

  Automotive Atrocities: The Cars We Love To Hate (9780760317877)
  • Automotive Atrocities: The Cars We Love To Hate (9780760317877) - back
US$38.49
9780760317877
New
1.10 KGS
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
Author: Eric Peters, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780760317877, First Published, 2004

Automakers have foisted plenty of bad and even laughable cars upon an unsuspecting public over the years.

Millions of people have been duped into buying mistakes-on-wheels, while millions more have been subjected to these cars after the new-car smell is gone, revealing only vehicular inadequacy.

Automotive Atrocities: The Cars We Love to Hate is a truly distasteful collection of fake muscle cars, clown-car compacts, faux "luxury" cars, sales disasters, and other truly ugly and ill-conceived four-wheeled follies. Written for anyone who either unwisely decided or was forced against their will to drive an automotive atrocity, this book gives the motoring public the last laugh as everyone's least-favorite cars are skewered in book form for the first time.

 

 

