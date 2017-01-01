  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Automotive Detailing In Detail

Automotive Detailing In Detail (9781785002427)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Automotive Detailing In Detail (9781785002427)
  • Automotive Detailing In Detail (9781785002427)
  • Automotive Detailing In Detail (9781785002427)
Crowood
US$69.26
Stock Code SKU:
9781785002427
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Availability:
Usually shipped out the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Authors: Dom Colbeck, Jon Steele and David McLean, Softbound, 272 Pages, ISBN: 9781785002427, April, 2017 Edition

Automotive Detailing in Detail takes the combined experience and expertise of three leading detailing commentators to provide a thorough and expansive overview of automotive detailing techniques.

From the pre-wash, wash and preparation stages, through machine polishing to paint protection and maintenance, every detailing stage is covered: surface types, contaminants and products are analysed, before the actual processes are laid bare.

In the age of the internet and social media, a plethora of detailing knowledge is available online, yet it is strangely difficult to discover completely, or harness usefully. This book redresses the balance.

 

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Automotive Detailing In Detail to your wish list.