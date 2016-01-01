  Loading... Please wait...

Automotive Electrical and Electronic Systems Manual

Automotive Electrical and Electronic Systems Manual

  • Automotive Electrical and Electronic Systems Manual
  • Automotive Electrical and Electronic Systems Manual
  • Automotive Electrical and Electronic Systems Manual
Haynes
 Product Description

By: A. Tranter .

Inside this Manual:

  • Essential facts providing a fundamental understanding of electrical and electronic theory and systems
  • Fault finding - pinpoint specific problems easily
  • Over 400 photographs and illustrations
  • Instruments, displays, lighting and signaling equipment
  • Charging systems, starter motors and batteries in theory and practice
  • Vehicle wiring diagrams and test equipment
  • Ignition, fuel and engine management systems explained
  • Of interest to City and Guilds and BTEC students

 

Other Details

Publisher Code:
HA3049
ISBN 10:
1859600492
ISBN 13:
 
Published:
 
Dimensions:
210x270mm
Pages:
264
Illustrations:
Hard Bound, b/w ill
Barcode:
038345030499

