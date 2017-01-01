Automotive Heating & Air Conditioning Manual (Techbook Series)

  Loading... Please wait...

 Product Description

Author: Mike Stubblefield, Softbound, 254 Pages, HA10425, ISBN: 9781563927843, First published, October 2009 -

The Haynes TECHBOOK Series written for the do-it-yourselfer, good enough for the pro!

Included in this manual are:

• Basic theory of air conditioning and heating system operation

• R-12 and R-134a air conditioning systems

• Heating and air conditioning system components

• Types of automotive air conditioning systems

• Service and diagnostic tools

• Air conditioning system service and repair

• Troubleshooting

• Converting to R-134a

