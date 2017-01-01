Automotive Heating & Air Conditioning Manual (Techbook Series)

Author: Mike Stubblefield, Softbound, 254 Pages, HA10425, ISBN: 9781563927843, First published, October 2009 -
Included in this manual are:
• Basic theory of air conditioning and heating system operation
• R-12 and R-134a air conditioning systems
• Heating and air conditioning system components
• Types of automotive air conditioning systems
• Service and diagnostic tools
• Air conditioning system service and repair
• Troubleshooting
• Converting to R-134a
