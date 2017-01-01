Automotive Machining: A Guide To Boring, Decking, Honing And More

Author: Mike Mavrigian, Softbound, 176 Pages, CT-SA378, ISBN: 9781613252833, First Published, 2017

Machining is an essential part of high-performance engine building and stock rebuilding, as well as certain servicing procedures.

Although you may not own the expensive tooling and machining equipment to perform all or any of the machining required for a quality build, you need to understand the principles, procedures, and goals for machining, so you can guide the machining process when outsourced. Classic and older engines typically require extensive machining and almost every major component of the engine, including block, heads, intake, crankshaft, and pistons, requires some sort of machining and fitment.

In this detailed and thorough automotive engine-machining guide, Mike Mavrigian walks you through each important machining procedure. He reveals machining procedures and plans according to application and engine design because a stock 300-hp stock rebuild has far different requirements than a 1,000-hp drag race engine. The author also shows you how to inspect, measure, and evaluate components so you can provide astute guidance and make the best machine work choices.

Machining procedures included are cylinder boring, align boring/honing, decking, valveseat cutting, cam tunnel boring, and a multitude of other services. In addition, multi-angle valve jobs, setting the valveseats, altering rocker arm ratio, reconditioning connecting rods, and machining and matching valvetrain components are also covered.

Whether you're an enthusiast engine builder or prospective machining student who wants to pursue a career as an automotive machinist, this book provides insight and in-depth instruction for performing the most common and important machining procedures.