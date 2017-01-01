Automotive Reference Manual & Illustrated Automotive Dictionary (Techbook Series)

Authors: Mike Stubblefield & J.H.Haynes, Softbound, 368 Pages, HA10430, ISBN: 9781563921094 - First Edition, July, 1996
The Haynes TECH BOOK Series ... written for the do-it-yourselfer, good enough for the pro!
Included in this manual are:
• Illustrated glossary with automotive words, terms and abbreviations
• Decoding VIN numbers
• Manufacturer's recall, service bulletin and warranty information
• Routine maintenance guide
• Emissions & safety test preparation
• Spanish/English automotive terms
• What every driver needs to know: emergency repairs, jump starting, towing
All prices are in USD.