Automotive Reference Manual & Illustrated Automotive Dictionary (Techbook Series)

Authors: Mike Stubblefield & J.H.Haynes, Softbound, 368 Pages, HA10430, ISBN: 9781563921094 - First Edition, July, 1996

The Haynes TECH BOOK Series ... written for the do-it-yourselfer, good enough for the pro!

Included in this manual are:

• Illustrated glossary with automotive words, terms and abbreviations

• Decoding VIN numbers

• Manufacturer's recall, service bulletin and warranty information

• Routine maintenance guide

• Emissions & safety test preparation

• Spanish/English automotive terms

• What every driver needs to know: emergency repairs, jump starting, towing