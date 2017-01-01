Automotive Upholstery and Interior Restoration (Restoration How-to Sa Design)

Author: Fred Mattson, ISBN: 9781613253311, Paperback, Published in 2017, 192 pages

Outsourcing the upholstery work on a car is common because most people lack the fundamental skills and knowledge that a restorer possesses. After disassembling and gutting your car, you can often feel that you're in way over your head. Taking the time to acquire the skills for upholstery may feel like a daunting task, but what if an experienced upholsterer presented every skill you needed for restoring your upholstery in a step-by-step format?

This book does just that. Every task you've struggled with in the past is presented in an easy-to-follow, clear, and concise format. Starting with a list of necessary tools, Mattson guides you through various tasks including seat restoration; door panel removal, patterning, assembly, and installation; headliner removal and installation; carpet cutting; and convertible top restoration. The presentation allows for a thorough understanding without spending a dollar at a trade school. Every photo in this book is in color and provides a hands-on approach that shows you how to repair and restore the car's interior to concours, show-quality specifications.

Other books in the marketplace may show you a beautifully restored interior, but they don't show you how to produce that beautiful interior. Automotive Upholstery & Interior Restoration helps you develop the needed skillset with instruction from a professional upholsterer without having to spend thousands of dollars outsourcing the restoration.