Behind "Le Mans" - The 24 Hours, 1970 The Race, The Movie, Behind The Scenes DVD

Autosports Marketing Assosiates, Ltd. NTSC Format, 51 Minutes

Released in 1971, "Le Mans" is an action film directed by Lee H. Katzin, starring Steve McQueen, based on the actual 24 Hours of Le Mans held in 1970.

Today, the film is still popular among race fans as it is a relatively accurate depiction of the era, with lots of racing but very little dialogue. In fact, the first 38 minutes depicting the arrival of McQueen's character, Michael Delaney, and the pre-race build-up has no dialogue at all. Because of this, and partly due to the American market's general low awareness of the Le Mans 24 Hour race, the film was only a moderate success at the box office.

The 3 featurettes on the DVD, "Behind Le Mans" include 1) "Le Mans - The 24 Hours, 1970" an overview of the actual race using stills and selected footage; 2) "Le Mans - The Race, The Movie" a 15-minute documentary film that gives an insight into what was involved in the production of the film, and 3) "Le Mans - Behind the Scenes" a mixture of still photographs and film that focuses on the major players involved and the part they played in the production.