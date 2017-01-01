Bernie: The Biography of Bernie Ecclestone (paperback)

Author: Susan Watkins, ISBN: 9780857331311, paperback, published in 2012, 496 pages

This is the story of a working-class man born with a Midas touch who became one of the UK's most successful — and controversial — businessmen. Bernie Ecclestone combined his mastery of negotiation and political manoeuvre with his love of motor racing, taking Formula 1 around the globe and shaping it into the world's richest sport — and making himself one of Britain's richest citizens.

Susan Watkins has known Bernie as a friend for thirty years, and she combines this intimate knowledge of the complex billionaire with her privileged access to senior figures in Formula 1, resulting in detailed insight into every aspect of a character still making headlines at the age of eighty-one.

'Susan has written a very good, honest and straight-forward book'

BERNIE ECCLESTONE