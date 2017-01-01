  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Bernie: The Biography of Bernie Ecclestone (paperback)

Bernie: The Biography of Bernie Ecclestone (paperback)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Bernie: The Biography of Bernie Ecclestone (paperback)
  • Bernie: The Biography of Bernie Ecclestone (paperback)
Haynes
RRP: US$38.46
US$23.06 (You save US$15.40)
Stock Code SKU:
9780857331311
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Susan Watkins, ISBN: 9780857331311, paperback, published in 2012, 496 pages

This is the story of a working-class man born with a Midas touch who became one of the UK's most successful — and controversial — businessmen. Bernie Ecclestone combined his mastery of negotiation and political manoeuvre with his love of motor racing, taking Formula 1 around the globe and shaping it into the world's richest sport — and making himself one of Britain's richest citizens.

Susan Watkins has known Bernie as a friend for thirty years, and she combines this intimate knowledge of the complex billionaire with her privileged access to senior figures in Formula 1, resulting in detailed insight into every aspect of a character still making headlines at the age of eighty-one.

'Susan has written a very good, honest and straight-forward book'
BERNIE ECCLESTONE

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Bernie: The Biography of Bernie Ecclestone (paperback) to your wish list.