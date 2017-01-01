Bespoke Mascots - Automotive Jewelry, Volume Two

Authors: Nicholas Dawes & Michael Furman, Hardbound, 280 Pages, ISBN: 9780988273320 - First Published, 2014

The automotive mascot or hood ornament has been with us almost as long as the automobile itself.

In the early days, the mascot was selected by the manufacturer to identify their product. But over the years, the car owners chose their own symbol of identity. These "accessory" mascots became quite fashionable in the 1920s and '30s as a way for the owner to make a statement about themselves and their beloved automobile.

Famous artists - Lalique, Cartier, Bazin, Brau and others, created pieces of whimsy, elegance and power to adorn the top of the radiator shell of cars both common and unique. Their work in bronze, brass, metal and glass were representative of the art trends of the day, including Art Deco, streamlining and Egyptology; and subject matter that included airplanes, policemen, sports, birds, dogs, mythology and of course, women.

Author Nicholas Dawes brings his many years of expertise to the presentation of these beautiful works. Nick's background at Heritage Auctions, specializing in Lalique and other bronze work; his many years as a college lecturer and author; and his long-standing presence on Antiques Road Showshow allows for his invaluable knowledge and insight.

Presented as a companion book to Automotive Jewelry, Volume One: Mascots•Badges, Bespoke Mascots again features the studio photographs of Michael Furman. Each piece is presented singularly and with a descriptive index to allow for the greatest appreciation of these wonderful works of art. Automotive Jewlery, Volume Two: Bespoke Mascots will have its world premier at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August, 2014 and will immediately be available for purchase on this site.