Biker's Handbook: Becoming Part Of Motorcycle Culture

Author: Jay Barbieri, Flexibound, 175 Pages, ISBN: 9780760332108, - First Edition, 2007

You can't buy cool. Being a biker is cool...but you can't buy membership into the community.

That's the first mistake many riders make when they decide it's time to purchase a bike and hit the two-wheeled road. Whether you're young or old, becoming a real part of the biker community requires more than wearing the right uniform and riding the right hike.. it means living the life, respecting the road, and being authentic. That's the key word: authentic.

The Biker's Handbook is the first and only book to offer the novice biker a clear guide to the biker life.

As a former proprietor of a custom bike shop, a lifelong rider, and the current producer of such hit shows as Speed TV's American Thunder and ESPN2's Chopper Nation, Jay Barbieri defines authenticity.

His tales from the road, his insider's perspective, and the lessons he's learned the hard way all combine to guide you down the biker highway and to all the best biker destinations.

Featuring hilarious illustrations by popular cartoonist Don "Thunder" Baggett, Biker's Handbook is an entertaining and easygoing introduction to the motorcycling lifestyle.

"In his own free-wheeling way, Jay tells you what you need to know about bike events and the motorcycle subculture to fa right in and enjoy the ride

— Chris Maida

Editor, American Iron Magazine

"You'll laugh your butt off because Jay's accounts of the good, bad, and ugly experiences of living the lifestyle ring hilariously true"

--- Dave Nichols

Editor, Easyriders and V-Twin magazines