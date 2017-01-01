Author: Jack Koobs de Hartog, Paperback, published in 2017, 280 pages

Jack Koobs de Hartog, after some early contacts in the late 1960s as an admirer, has been researching Bizzarrini history thoroughly for more than 18 years now. This is the 7th book he wrote on the make. More than 120 beautiful, good, bad, ugly and fake Bizzarrinis were inspected. The research resulted in the Bizzarrini Register and an archive where everyone is welcome for consultation. In short: He has the knowledge and proves how Bizzarrini-crazy one can get …

This is an updated and extended version of his previous book 'Bizzarrini, La mia vita - My cars, my life'

Index

Introduction “Bizzarrini …. Facts & Figures” 5

Ing. Giotto Bizzarrini Chronology 7

No… I am not always what the badges indicate 14

Register Iso and Bizzarrini A3C, Grifo, Strada, GT America, BA3, BA4 and A5 16

Register Bizzarrini P538 95

Register Bizzarrini Europa 107

Giotto Bizzarrini & Formula cars 116

Other cars by, or related to Giotto Bizzarrini 128

Production figures 138

Racing Record - Iso Grifo A3/C & Bizzarrini Corsa 139

Racing Drivers 152

Racing numbers 159

Brochures 164

Homologation 183

Owner’s Manual Strada 186

Additional drawings 216

Drawings from the Iso Rivolta parts catalog 223

Miscellaneous data 235

Spareparts and interchange 242

Engine numbers 259

Engines 261

Bizzarrini A3C side views 264

Fronts 266

Windshields 267

Wing Vents 268

Registration numbers 269

Bizzarrini Featured in Magazines 271

Gear Ratios 279