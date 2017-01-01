Author: Jack Koobs de Hartog, Paperback, published in 2017, 280 pages
Jack Koobs de Hartog, after some early contacts in the late 1960s as an admirer, has been researching Bizzarrini history thoroughly for more than 18 years now. This is the 7th book he wrote on the make. More than 120 beautiful, good, bad, ugly and fake Bizzarrinis were inspected. The research resulted in the Bizzarrini Register and an archive where everyone is welcome for consultation. In short: He has the knowledge and proves how Bizzarrini-crazy one can get …
This is an updated and extended version of his previous book 'Bizzarrini, La mia vita - My cars, my life'
Index
Introduction “Bizzarrini …. Facts & Figures” 5
Ing. Giotto Bizzarrini Chronology 7
No… I am not always what the badges indicate 14
Register Iso and Bizzarrini A3C, Grifo, Strada, GT America, BA3, BA4 and A5 16
Register Bizzarrini P538 95
Register Bizzarrini Europa 107
Giotto Bizzarrini & Formula cars 116
Other cars by, or related to Giotto Bizzarrini 128
Production figures 138
Racing Record - Iso Grifo A3/C & Bizzarrini Corsa 139
Racing Drivers 152
Racing numbers 159
Brochures 164
Homologation 183
Owner’s Manual Strada 186
Additional drawings 216
Drawings from the Iso Rivolta parts catalog 223
Miscellaneous data 235
Spareparts and interchange 242
Engine numbers 259
Engines 261
Bizzarrini A3C side views 264
Fronts 266
Windshields 267
Wing Vents 268
Registration numbers 269
Bizzarrini Featured in Magazines 271
Gear Ratios 279
